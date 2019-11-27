Malaysia’s economy looking bright for 2020: Investment firm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s economy is looking bright next year, despite the pressure from the United States-China trade dispute and the slowing growth, says Aberdeen Standard Islamic Investments (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Gerald Ambrose.

He said the country will do well following the stable currency and good outlook.

“The firmer US dollar is about to turn around, which will strengthen the ringgit against the greenback in line with the renminbi.

“There are tremendous opportunities for investors to come back and continue to invest in Malaysia,” he told reporter on the sidelines of the Market Outlook Conference 2020, here today. - Bernama