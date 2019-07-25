Malaysia’s economy to continue to grow in Sep-Nov period

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s economy is expected to continue to grow in the September-November period.

According to the Department of Statistsics, the Leading Index (LI) which monitors the economic direction in an average of four to six months ahead, posted 117.9 points in May 2019 from 119.9 points in the previous month.

“This reflected a monthly negative growth of 1.7% mainly attributed by expected sales value in manufacturing sector (-0.6%).”

It said the annual change of LI also showed a similar trend with a 0.3% contraction.

“However, the movement of the LI anticipates economic momentum to continue growing and still on right track.”

Meanwhile, the Coincident Index (CI) which measures the current state of the economy, attained 137.9 points in the reference month, representing a 0.3% increase from the previous month.

“The gain was fuelled by Volume Index of Retail Trade (0.7%) which outweighed the decline in total employment in manufacturing sector (-0.2%), Industrial Production Index (-0.1%) and capacity utilisation in manufacturing sector (-0.1%).”