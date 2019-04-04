Malaysia’s exports, imports decline in Feb, trade surplus surges to RM11.1b

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s exports in February 2019 recorded a decrease of 5.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM66.6 billion, the lowest value since August 2016.

Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said total trade in February 2019 declined 7.2% to RM122.1 billion from February 2018. The trade surplus was RM11.1 billion, where it surged 22.7% or RM2.0 billion when compared to the previous year.

The decrease in exports was attributed to lower exports to Hong Kong (-RM636.6 million), Indonesia (-RM632.9 million), US (-RM616.0 million) and Vietnam (-RM532.8 million).

The main products which attributed to the decrease in exports in February 2019 were refined petroleum products (-RM1.6 billion), palm oil and palm oil-based products (-RM730.1 million) and crude petroleum (-RM530.2 million). However, increases were recorded for electrical and electronic products (+RM1.2 billion) and liquefied natural gas (+RM247.7 million).

Re-exports was valued at RM10.5 billion, which decreased 28.1% and accounted for 15.7% of total exports. Domestic exports increased RM342.5 million or 0.6% to RM56.2 billion.

Meanwhile, imports also declined 9.4% y-o-y to RM55.5 billion, marking the lowest value since May 2016. The decrease in imports was attributed to lower imports mainly from China (-RM3.4 billion), Singapore (-RM1.2 billion) and European Union (-RM1.1 billion).

The decrease in imports by end use was mainly attributed to capital goods (-RM1.2 billion), intermediate goods (-RM910.9 million) and consumption goods (RM595.7 million).