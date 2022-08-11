Malaysia’s IPI grows 10.8% in September 2022 - DOSM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s industrial production index (IPI) expanded 10.8 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in September 2022 compared with a growth of 13.5 per cent y-o-y in August 2022, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

In a statement today, the department said the sectors that contributed to September’s increase was mining (+15.0 per cent), manufacturing (+10.4 per cent) and electricity (+ 4.1 per cent).

It said the mining sector growth was spearheaded by natural gas index (+21.0 per cent) as well as crude oil and condensate index (+7.2 per cent).

The main sub-sectors that contributed to the manufacturing growth was electrical and electronics products (+15.5 per cent); petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (+6.5 per cent) and transport equipment and other manufactures products (+21.6 per cent), it added.

DoSM said the manufacturing sector was also driven by both domestic-oriented (+11.2 per cent) and export-oriented industries (+10.1 per cent).

For the third quarter ended September 2022, it said the IPI grew 12.2 per cent y-o-y, attributable to the growth in manufacturing index (+13.4 per cent), electricity index (+9.0 per cent) and mining index (+8.6 per cent). - Bernama