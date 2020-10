PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) continued to record positive growth in August, rising marginally by 0.3% compared with August 2019, driven by the positive growth of 2.4% in the manufacturing index.

In a note, Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the manufacturing sector output based on year-on-year comparison grew by 2.4% in August 2020 after recording an increase of 2.9% in July 2020.

“The major sub-sectors contributing to the growth in manufacturing sector in August 2020 were electrical and electronics products (6.9%), transport equipment and other manufacturers (6.9%) and food, beverages and tobacco (4.7%),” he said.

Meanwhile the mining and the electricity index recorded decreases of 6.7% and 1.2% respectively.

The mining sector output dropped in August 2020 compared with the same period of the previous year, due to decreases in the crude oil and condensate index (-5%) and the natural gas index (-8%).

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Mohd Uzir said manufacturing sales for August stood at RM118.5 billion, 1.7% higher year on year.

“The year-on-year growth in sales value in August 2020 was driven by the increase in transport equipment & other manufactured products (16.2%), food, beverages & tobacco products (12.8%) and electrical & electronics products (7.1%).”

He added that the total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in August this year was 2,19 million persons, a decrease of 2.5% compared with 2,25 million persons in August 2019.

The report also stated that salaries & wages paid amounted to RM7.11 billion, decreasing by 3.2% in August 2020 as against the same month of the preceding year.

Simultaneously, the sales value per employee rose by 4.3% to record RM54,112 compared with the same month in 2019. Meanwhile, the average salaries & wages per employee was RM3,247 in August 2020.