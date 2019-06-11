Malaysia’s IPI up 4% in April 2019

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) grew 4% in April 2019, marginally lower than the 4.1% growth recorded a year ago.

“The growth in April 2019 was driven by the increase in all indices: electricity (5.8%), manufacturing (4.3%) and mining (2.3%),” said Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr. Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

According to the Department of Statistics, the manufacturing sector output rose 4.3% in April 2019 compared with a year ago, after recording a growth of 4.1% in March 2019.

The major sub-sectors contributing to the increase in April 2019 were transport equipment and other manufactures products (7.2%), electrical and electronics products (4.1%) and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (3.6%).

The electricity sector output rose 5.8% year-on-year in April 2019 while the mining sector output rose 2.3% year-on-year during the month.

The mining sector output growth is the highest growth since September 2017, driven by the natural gas index (6.1%), while the crude oil index decreased by 1.9%.

The IPI of Malaysia for the period of January to April 2019 grew 3% compared with the same period last year, due to growth in the electricity and manufacturing sectors of 5.8% and 4.1% respectively.

The mining sector declined marginally by 0.9%.