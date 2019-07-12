Malaysia’s IPI up 4% in May 2019

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) grew 4% year-on-year (yoy) in May 2019, with all sectors reporting an increase according to the Department of Statistics.

In May, electricity reported an improvement of 5.7% and manufacturing increased by 4.2% while mining registered a 3% growth.

In manufacturing, the major sub-sectors contributing to the increase in May 2019 were transport equipment and other manufactures products (6.9%), electrical and electronics products (3.7%) and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (3.2%).

On the other hand, mining sector output increased by 3% yoy in May, the highest growth recorded since September 2017.

This was contributed by an increase of 7.6% in the natural gas index (7.6%) while the crude oil index decreased by 2.0%.

From January till May 2019, Malaysia’s IPI grew 3.2% compared with the corresponding period last year, with the electricity sector contributing 5.8% and manufacturing sector growing by 4.1% during the period.

Meanwhile, the mining sector declined by 0.1% during the period.