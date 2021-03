PETALING JAYA: The leading index (LI) increased to 110 points in January 2021 from 101.7 points in the same month last year to attain an annual growth of 8.2%, supported by the persistent increase in Bursa Malaysia Industrial Index which was attributed to the healthcare index and transportation & logistic index.

Correspondingly, the LI showed an increase of 0.7% based on monthly comparison, mainly contributed by expected sales value in the manufacturing sector (0.7%).

“At the same time, the growth rate of smoothed LI remained above the trend which indicates that the Malaysia’s near term economic prospects remain upbeat, in line with the vaccine inoculation.

Besides that, a more eased economic containment measures raise hopes for bringing the economic impacts under control,” the Department of Statistics said in a report.

The report also stated that the Coincident Index (CI) declined by 0.4% to reach 111 points in January 2021 from 111.4 points in the previous month supported by a significant decreased by real contributions to the Employee Provident Fund (-0.5%).

Similarly, the performance of CI which reflects the current state of the economy, slowed to an annual growth of -2.2% in January 2021 from -1.3% in the preceding month.

The fall in the CI reflects the re-implementation of the movement control order with three stages starting on Jan 13 as a strict measure to break the chain of infection and transmission of Covid-19.