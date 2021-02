PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to 48.9 in January from 49.1 in December, signalling a marginal deterioration in the health of the sector, although one that was significantly softer than seen at the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In its report, IHS Markit said both production levels and new orders were scaled back in January, although in less extents than seen in December.

Manufacturers commonly reported that the pandemic had dampened demand and confidence, while new restrictions had caused output and sales to be scaled back. Supply constrains also limited production and shipments.

At the same time, new export orders saw a further moderation in January, and to a greater extent than total new business as disruption in international markets strengthened as Covid-19 infections rose.

IHS said Malaysian manufacturers recorded a stabilisation in backlogs of work in the latest survey period following 28 months of depletion, indicating that pressure was building on existing capacity.

“In fact, firms signalled that employment levels dipped slightly in January, following a near-stabilisation in December.”

Goods producers continued to report significant supply chain delays during January. Supplier delivery times lengthened sharply as restrictions to combat Covid-19 both in Malaysia and abroad were tightened. A global shortage of containers was seen to have exacerbated shipping delays.

“Firms meanwhile also indicated a reluctance to raise and hold inventories due to depressed demand conditions. Therefore, stocks of both pre- and post-production inventories were depleted further during January,” it said.

It added that difficulties in sourcing and receiving items contributed to a sharp increase in input costs, with the pace of inflation the quickest since May 2017

.As firms partially passed rising costs on to clients, output prices rose further in January, increasing at the fastest pace since April 2018.

Chief business economist Chris Willliamson said renewed efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic both at home and around the world have, not surprisingly, taken a further toll on the manufacturing sector.

“Hopes of a swift recovery also took a step back in January, linked in part to concerns over new variants of the coronavirus, pushing business optimism back to its lowest since last August. More encouragingly, optimists continue to exceed pessimists, and the global vaccine roll-out continues to provide a powerful boost to prospects for many companies,” he said.

That said, according to the survey, optimism was the softest seen for five months as worries about the impact of the pandemic intensified again during the month, in part due to concerns over recoveries being hindered by new variants of the virus.