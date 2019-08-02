Malaysia’s June exports slip 3.1% on weak E&E segment

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s exports in June 2019 saw a year-on-year (yoy) decline of 3.1% to RM76.2 billion, due to lower exports of electrical & electronic (E&E) products, according to the Department of Statistics.

Meanwhile, imports contracted at a faster pace of 9.2% to RM65.9 billion, resulting in a larger trade surplus of RM10.3 billion.

According to Malaysia’s chief statistician, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin, re-exports stood at RM12.2 billion, a decrease of 22.3%, accounting for 16.1% of total exports.

Total trade for June is valued at RM142.1 billion, a RM9.1 billion or 6% decrease from June 2018.

The main products which contributed to the decline in exports were electrical & electronic products (-RM1.8 billion) and timber and timber-based products (-RM305.9 million).

On the other hand, increases were recorded for these products; crude petroleum (+RM752.2 million), refined petroleum products (+RM433.8 million), liquefied natural gas (+RM151.0 million), palm oil and palm oil-based products (+RM110.5 million) and natural rubber (+RM33.2 million).

The decreases in imports by end use were mainly attributed to capital goods (-RM2.2 billion) followed by intermediate goods (-RM995.5 million) and consumption goods (-RM318.4 million).

For the second quarter, Malaysia’s exports increased marginally 0.2% yoy to RM245.5 billion, while imports decreased 1.2% to RM215.3 billion.