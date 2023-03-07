Malaysia’s June manufacturing PMI dips: S&P Global

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dipped to 47.7 in June 2023 from 47.8 in May 2023, indicating further moderation in the Malaysian manufacturing sector, said S&P Global.

In a research note today, S&P Global Market Intelligence economist Usamah Bhatti said there were further signs in June that business conditions in the Malaysian manufacturing sector remained subdued, thereby holding back production and demand.

“While operations are still being helped by an improved supply chain environment, inflationary pressures are showing signs of increasing, given a third consecutive acceleration in inflation of average cost burdens.

“Nonetheless, muted demand conditions are weighing on the confidence of manufacturers, as the overall degree of optimism dipped to a 23-month low amid concerns regarding the timing of demand recovery and how long the current malaise will last,” he said.

Bhatti said the latest reading suggests that the weaker trends in official data for manufacturing production and gross domestic product (GDP) were sustained throughout the second quarter of the year.

S&P Global said the weaker headline figure was in part due to a sustained slowdown in new order inflows that was the tenth in as many months.

The moderation was solid and the strongest recorded since the start of the year as firms noted muted demand and client confidence in domestic and international markets.

“As such, export demand for Malaysian manufactured goods fell further and at the steepest rate for four months,” it said.

Looking forward, Bhatti said Malaysian manufacturers remained optimistic regarding the year-ahead outlook for output during June, amid hopes that demand would pick up in the second half of the year and provide a boost to sales.

However, the overall degree of optimism eased to the softest since July 2021, as businesses noted concerns regarding the timing of the hoped-for recovery. – Bernama