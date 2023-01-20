Malaysia's leading index remains moderate at 110.5 points in November 2022: DOSM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's leading index (LI) remained moderate by recording a decrease of 0.4 per cent to 110.5 points in November 2022 compared to 110.9 points in November 2021, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the decrease due to real money supply M1, Bursa Malaysia Industrial Index, number of housing units approved, expected sales value, manufacturing and number of new companies registered.

“On the other hand, LI’s monthly performance recorded an increase of 0.8 per cent in November 2022 compared to a negative 0.3 per cent in the previous month.

“This trend was driven by the expected sales value, manufacturing (0.3 per cent), real imports of other basic precious and other non-ferrous metals (0.3 per cent), number of new companies registered (0.2 per cent), real imports of semi conductors (0.1 per cent) and real money supply M1 (0.05 per cent),” he in a statement today.

Looking at the smoothed long-term trend in November 2022, he said LI remains trending below 100.0 points.

“Accordingly, the Malaysian economy is expected to moderate in the months ahead in 2023 despite the risk of a global economic slowdown,” he pointed out.

As for the current economic position, Mohd Uzir said the Coincident Index (CI) recorded an increase of 5.5 per cent year-on-year to 120.6 points in November 2022 from 114.3 points in November 2021.

“The monthly change of CI also recorded an increase of 0.1 per cent supported by the industrial production index (0.2 per cent), real salaries and wages, manufacturing (0.1 per cent), total employment, manufacturing (0.04 per cent) and real contributions Employees' Provident Fund (0.02 per cent),” he said.

The department has launched OpenDOSM NextGen as a platform that provides a catalogue of data and visualisation that facilitates users in analysing various types of data.

OpenDOSM NextGen is an open source data sharing medium and accessible through https://open.dosm.gov.my portal. — Bernama