PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s manufacturing sales slid 33% to RM75.8 billion in April 2020 compared to RM113.1 billion a year ago, driven by the decline in transport equipment & other manufactured products (-69.5%), non-metallic mineral products, basic metal & fabricated metal products (-67.5%) and electrical & electronics products (-39.6%).

On a month-on-month basis, sales value fell 31.2% or RM34.4 billion, while in seasonally adjusted terms, the sales value registered a decrease of 29.5%.

“The sharp decrease of manufacturing sales value in April 2020 was a result of the closure of business operations under the movement control order of Covid-19,” said chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement.

Uzir stated that the salaries & wages paid amounted to RM6.82 billion, a decrease of 6.2% or RM448.7 million in April 2020 as against the same month of the preceding year.

He observed that the non-essential services industry registered a significant decline in growth with capacity utilisation of factories falling below 50%.

“The sales value of the manufacturing sector is estimated to grow by 6.9% under normal conditions.”

In April, total employees engaged by the manufacturing sector stood at 2.17 million persons, a 3.2% decrease compared to 2.24 million reported in the same month of the previous year.

Simultaneously, the sales value per employee declined by 30.8% to RM34,918 as compared April 2019 and the average salaries & wages per employee was RM3,146 in April 2020.