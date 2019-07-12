Malaysia’s manufacturing sales rise 6.7% in May

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s manufacturing sales rose 6.7% in May this year to RM69.7 billion compared with RM65.3 billion a year ago.

According to the Department of Statistics, sales dipped by 0.3% on a month-on-month basis, while on seasonally adjusted terms sales value registered an increase of 0.1%.

“The year-on-year growth registered in sales value in May 2019 was driven by the increase in transport equipment and other manufactures products (11.6%), electrical and electronics products (6.4%) and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (5.3%),” said Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr. Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

He said the total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in May 2019 was 1.08 million persons, a 1.4% increase from 1.07 million persons recorded in May last year.

Salaries and wages paid during the period increased 4.1% year-on-year to RM3.97 billion.

“Simultaneously, the sales value per employee grew by 5.2% to RM64,260 as compared with the same month in 2018. Meanwhile, the average salaries and wages per employee was RM3,658 in May 2019,” he added.

From January till May 2019, sales value of the manufacturing sector grew by 6.3% to RM350.3 billion compared with the same period last year.

Simultaneously, the number of employees engaged during the period increased 1.4% to 1.08 million persons while salaries and wages paid rose 5.9% to RM20.1 billion.

The sales value per employee during the reference period rose by 4.9% to RM322,789.