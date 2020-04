PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s manufacturing sales grew 7.0% in February 2020 to RM110.6 billion from RM103.4 billion a year ago, attributed to increase in petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (9.4%), food, beverages & tobacco products (7.2%) and electrical & electronics products (5.5%).

On a month-on-month basis, sales value declined 6.3% or (RM7.4 billion), while in seasonally adjusted terms, sales value increased 3.0%.

Malaysia’s chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin stated that the salaries and wages paid for the month rose by 4.4% or RM318.1 million to RM7.61 billion against the same month of the previous year.

Simultaneously, the sales value per employee grew by 5.3% to RM48,553 as compared February 2019 and the average salaries & wages per employee was RM3,340 in February 2020.