Malaysia’s manufacturing sector downturn continues in February

PETALING JAYA: The headline Nikkei Malaysia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which is a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance, recorded 47.6 in February, down from 47.9 in January, pointing to a sharper deterioration in manufacturing sector business conditions.

IHS Markit, which compiles the survey, said the health of Malaysia’s goods-producing economy deteriorated for a fifth successive month in February, with continued declines seen in both output and new orders.

“Employment levels stagnated, while output charges stopped rising for the first time in eight months amid a fractional fall in operating costs. Sustained downturns in production in sales led companies to reduce purchasing activity and inventories,” it added.

Nevertheless, expectations towards output over the coming 12 months remained positive despite dipping since January.

Intakes of new work fell during February, with firms attributing this to a general market slowdown causing existing client demand to decline. The decrease was marked overall and among the strongest seen across the near seven-year survey history.

New orders from international sources were also down in February. Asian markets were cited as a drag on export sales. As a result, production volumes were cut for a fifth successive month. The rate of decrease was only moderate, but accelerated amid some reports of factory shutdowns.

The strong decline in new business led capacity pressures to ease further during the latest survey period. Backlogs of work fell at a faster pace and for the sixth time in as many months. Employment remained flat, with staffing levels unchanged from January.

Although headcounts were raised in some instances as part of company expansions, this was offset by job cutting at other firms due to reduced demand.

With lower production requirements, input purchasing was decreased at the second-fastest rate since June 2017 and at a marked rate overall. This filtered through to inventories, with stocks of purchases declining at one of the strongest rates seen since data collection started in mid-2012.

Malaysian manufacturers also scaled back their holdings of finished items. Despite softer demand for inputs, vendor performances deteriorated at a faster pace.

Delivery delays were blamed on material shortages at suppliers and logistic troubles. The extent to which lead times lengthened was mild, but the strongest since last October.

Against the current downbeat manufacturing picture, Malaysian goods producers remained upbeat on the output prospects over the coming 12 months.

Forecasts of improved demand and planned new product launches supported optimism. Nevertheless, the degree of optimism was the weakest for three months.

Lastly, input prices fell marginally amid reports of favourable exchange rate movements, enabling firms to leave output prices broadly unchanged.

Commenting on the survey data, IHS Markit economist Joe Hayes said that the February data pointed to a sustained contraction of Malaysia’s manufacturing economy, reflecting further falls in production and sales.

“New orders decreased at one of the strongest rates across the survey history, as panellists reported unfavourable underlying demand. Near-term manufacturing prospects appear downbeat, as firms opted to leave workforce numbers unchanged, scaled back input buying sharply and reduced inventories, suggesting that firms are bracing themselves for continued production cutbacks.”