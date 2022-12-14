Malaysia’s natural rubber production down 10.3% in October

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s natural rubber (NR) production decreased by 10.3% to 31,795 tonnes in October from 35,460 tonnes in September, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

NR output also declined year-on-year, down 26.3% from 43,127 tonnes in October 2021.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said smallholders contributed 87.8% of the production while the estates sector accounted for 12.2%.

Total NR stocks decreased by 0.3% to 198,122 tonnes in October 2022 from 198,706 tonnes in the immediate preceding month.

Of this, factories that process rubber made up 90.8%, followed by those that consume rubber (9.1%) and rubber estates (0.1%), he said.

He said exports of Malaysia’s NR amounted to 41,548 tonnes in October 2022, which decreased 23.8% from 54,542 tonnes in September 2022.

China remained the main destination for NR exports, accounting for 56.2% of total exports in October 2022, followed by Germany (8.2%), Brazil (3.3%), Finland (3.2%) and Iran (3.0%).

“The export performance was contributed by natural rubber-based products such as gloves, tyres, tubes, rubber thread and condoms.

“Gloves were the main exports among rubber-based products with a value of RM1.1 billion in October 2022, a decrease of 13.2% from RM1.3 billion in September 2022,” he said.

The average monthly price showed that latex concentrate recorded a decrease of 2.2% to 466.42 sen per kilogramme (kg) in October 2022 from 476.76 sen per kg in the preceding month, while scrap increased by 1.2% to 471.29 sen per kg from 465.86 sen per kg previously.

Prices for all Standard Malaysian Rubber decreased between 0.6% and 2.1%. - Bernama