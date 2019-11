PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) expanded 1.1% in October 2019 to 122.0 against 120.7 in the same month of the preceding year.

The Department of Statistics said the increase in the overall index was driven by the index of alcoholic beverages & tobacco (2.2%); miscellaneous goods & services (2.2%); education (1.9%); and food & non-alcoholic beverages (1.8%).

On a monthly basis, CPI increased 0.2%.

For the first 10 months of the year, CPI rose 0.6% compared with the same period last year.

Three states, namely Kuala Lumpur (1.3%), Penang (1.3%) and Selangor & Putrajaya (1.2%) surpassed the national CPI rate of 1.1% in October 2019.

All states registered an increase in the index of food & non-alcoholic beverages. The highest increases were recorded by Johor (2.5%), followed by Kuala Lumpur (2.4%), Penang (2.1%) and Selangor & Putrajaya (2%).