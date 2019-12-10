Malaysia’s palm oil stocks fall 4.08% in Nov

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s total palm oil stocks eased 4.08 per cent to 2.26 million tonnes in November 2019 from 2.35 million tonnes recorded in the previous month.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said crude palm oil (CPO) stock decreased by 12.75 per cent to 1.15 million tonnes in November from 1.32 million tonnes in October, while processed palm oil stock rose 7.07 per cent to 1.10 million tonnes from 1.03 million tonnes previously.

It also said CPO production fell 14.35 per cent to 1.54 million tonnes in November from 1.79 million tonnes in October, while palm kernel output was 18.07 per cent lower at 362,640 tonnes from 442,604 tonnes.

“Palm oil exports decreased by 14.64 per cent in November to 1.40 million tonnes from 1.64 million tonnes in October, while exports of oleochemical declined 1.84 per cent to 286,254 tonnes compared to last month’s 291,607 tonnes,” MPOB said.

Biodiesel exports in the month under review, however, surged 120.98 per cent to 44,153 tonnes from 19,980 tonnes in the preceding month, while exports of palm kernel cake rose 0.22 per cent to 221,772 tonnes from 221,283 tonnes.

Meanwhile, palm kernel oil exports decreased by 11.34 per cent in November 2019 to 89,890 tonnes from 101,382 tonnes in the preceding month, it said. -- Bernama