Malaysia’s PMI declines in January as Omicron creates further headwinds

KUALA LUMPUR: The headline IHS Markit Malaysia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance, fell to 50.5 in January from 52.8 in December 2021.

IHS Markit chief business economist Chris Williamson said Malaysia’s manufacturers reported a new downturn in January as the Omicron variant created further headwinds for manufacturers around the world, dampening demand and exacerbating existing, unprecedented supply chain delays.

However, the downturn looks to be only mild in comparison to previous waves of the pandemic and would likely be short-lived. he added.

"In Malaysia, manufacturers have in fact grown increasingly optimistic that the longer-term outlook has brightened, with business expectations for the year ahead rising to the highest since April and almost at the highest seen since the pandemic began,” Williamson said in a statement today. - Bernama