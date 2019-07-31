Malaysia’s PPI declined by 1.8% in June 2019

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s Production Price Index (PPI) declined by 1.8% year-on-year (yoy) in June 2019, led by agriculture, forestry & fishing (-9.2%), mining (-6.4%), water supply (- 1.8%) and manufacturing (-0.8%).

“Meanwhile, the index of electricity & gas supply edged up by 1.8%,” said Statistics Department chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement today.

On a monthly basis, the PPI of local production registered a decline of 0.9% compared to May this year, with the index of mining recording a drop of 8.7%, manufacturing (-0.3%), electricity & gas supply (-0.2%) and water supply (- 0.2%).

However, the index of agriculture, forestry & fishing registered an increase of 1.1% compared to the previous month.

For the second quarter of the year, PPI decreased by 1.6% to 105.1 compared to 106.8 registered in 2Q18.

The decline was contributed by the index of agriculture, forestry & fishing (-11.3%), water supply (-2.3%), mining (-1.9%) and manufacturing (-0.7%), while the index of electricity & gas supply showed an increase of 1.5%.

On a quarterly basis, the PPI local production increased 0.4% as compared to the first quarter of 2019.

In June, the PPI for local production production by stage of processing (SOP) declined 1.8%, contributed by crude materials for further processing (-7.0%) and intermediate materials, supplies & components (-1.4%).

“Conversely, the index for Finished goods rose 1.3” he said.

Compared to the previous month, PPI for local production by SOP shrank 0.9%, due to decline to the index of crude materials for further processing (-3.8%) and intermediate materials, supplies & components (-0.8%).

Meanwhile, the index for finished goods increased 0.4%.