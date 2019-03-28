Malaysia’s PPI down 1.6% in February 2019

PETALING JAYA: The Producer Price Index (PPI) for local production decreased 1.6% on a year-on-year basis in February 2019, led by the index of agriculture, forestry and fishing (-11.6%), water supply (-2.0%) and manufacturing (-1.3%).

“Conversely, the index of mining and electricity, and gas supply increased 2.4% and 0.8% respectively,” Statistics Department chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement today.

On monthly basis, the PPI for local production rose 0.6% as compared to January 2019, due to the index of mining (4.7%), manufacturing (0.2%) and agriculture, forestry and fishing (0.2%).

However, the index of water supply and electricity and gas supply recorded a decline of 1% and 0.3% respectively.

PPI for local production for the period January-February 2019 registered a decrease of 2.6% as compared to the same period last year.

In February 2019, the PPI for local production at all stage of processing showed a decline as compared to the same month last year, contributed by crude materials for further processing (-2.9%), intermediate materials, supplies and components (-1.9%) and finished goods (-0.2%).

As compared to the previous month, the PPI local production of crude materials for further processing rose 2.3%, followed by finished goods (0.2%) and intermediate materials, supplies and components (0.1%).