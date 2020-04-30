Malaysia’s PPI down 1.9% in March

PETALING JAYA: The Producer Price Index (PPI) for local production fell by 1.9% year-on-year (yoy) in March 2020 attributed to a decline in the index of mining (35.8%), electricity & gas supply (-0.3%) and water supply (-0.3%).

“In contrast, the index of agriculture, forestry & fishing and manufacturing increased by 13.4% and 0.6% respectively,” chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement today.

PPI for local production in the first quarter of the year reported an increase of 0.6% compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, attributed to the increase contributed gains from agriculture, forestry & fishing (13.5%), manufacturing (0.8%) and electricity & gas supply (0.8%).

Meanwhile, the index of mining and water supply recorded a decrease of 11.0% and 0.7%.

On a quarterly basis, the PPI local production fell 0.9% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.