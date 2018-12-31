Malaysia’s PPI down 2.9% in Nov

PETALING JAYA: The Producer Price Index (PPI) for local production decreased 2.9% on a year-on-year basis in November 2018 as compared to 0.7% in October 2018, mainly due to agriculture, forestry & fishing (-22.7%), manufacturing (-1.8%) and water supply (-0.1%).

“Conversely, the index of mining and electricity & gas supply rose 4.5% and 1.2% respectively,“ Statistics Department chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement today.

As compared to the previous month, the PPI for local production registered a decline of 2.8% in November 2018 which was contributed by the index of mining (-16.4%), agriculture, forestry & fishing (-6.4%) and manufacturing (-0.7%). Water supply and electricity & gas supply increased 0.5% and 0.3% respectively.

Meanwhile, the PPI for local production by stage of processing (SOP) declined 2.8% in November 2018 from the previous month, led by the decline of all indices of which crude materials for further processing (-10.9%), finished goods (-0.9%) and intermediate materials, supplies & components (-0.6%).

On a yearly basis, the PPI for local production by SOP for November 2018 dropped 2.9%. Index of crude materials for further processing, finished goods and intermediate materials, supplies & components recorded a decrease of 6.9%, 2.6% and 1.5% respectively.