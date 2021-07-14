Malaysia’s rebound faces strong lockdown headwinds

PETALING JAYA: The back-to-back mobility restrictions has led Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC) Research to revise the country’s 2021 growth forecast to 3.9% from a 5.1% expectation made in June.

“This implies that the economy will perform 2% below the pre-pandemic level this year. We expect the economy to recover to pre-pandemic GDP levels only in late 2022, or even later if mobility restrictions were to continue as is.

“The longer-than-planned nationwide lockdown is set to weaken prospects for recovery further, with more significant economic scarring arising from increased insolvencies and higher retrenchments,” said the research unit in a report today.

Together with looming political uncertainties, it expects business and consumer sentiment to deteriorate even further, undermining discretionary spending and investment.

With that MARC Research anticipates a quarter-on-quarter double dip following the latest full movement control order (FMCO) measure.

Nevertheless, it believes a repeat of Q2’20 which hosted the first full lockdown (MCO 1.0) that resulted in a 17.2% GDP contraction is unlikely. The decline for Q3’21 is expected to be less severe as more sectors are allowed to operate during this year’s lockdown compared to the previous year. Businesses can rely on past experiences to adapt to the lockdown as well as better exports from higher commodity prices and trading partners being on the recovery path.

“Moving forward, Malaysia’s growth outlook is solely dependent on how stringent mobility restrictions are.”

Under the National Recovery Plan, a full reopening – which is expected in November or December this year – is contingent on new daily Covid-19 cases to be below 500 and a full inoculation rate of 60%. However, the research unit believes that the target is ambitious given the vaccine supply constraints and the lack of explanation of how the number of positive cases could be reduced in the future.

It noted that private consumption, the main driver of economic growth, will be hard hit in the near term due to strict lockdown measures which involve the closure of non-essential services. Furthermore, MARC Research cautioned that unemployment rate could see an uptick in the coming months and remain elevated for the rest of the year.

“As such, we predict unemployment to rise to 4.7% in 2021 (2020: 4.5%). Nevertheless, the government’s extensive support measures such as cash aids, loan moratorium, wage subsidies, and income loss assistance could help cushion the pandemic’s impact on consumer spending.”

Following a lift in restrictions, it foresees a quick rebound in private consumption due to pent-up demand with an uneven recovery – given the economic scarring.

For businesses, the challenging environment would push firms to delay or even cancel their investment decisions, as foreign direct investments bypassed Malaysia towards its neighbours due to political uncertainties affecting investors confidence.

Given the deteriorating economic and fiscal metrics, it sees a higher risk of a rating downgrade by international credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s which has an A- rating on Malaysia with a negative outlook. Nonetheless, MARC Research acknowledged a sovereign rating downgrade may not necessarily translate into lower overall economic sentiment/confidence per se throughout a historically low interest rate environment.

It added that the outlook on the ringgit has weakened following the implementation of FMCO. The current position of the ringgit is still low compared to the appreciating trends of the ringgit in April 2020.

“Additionally, looming political tensions weaken the ringgit further as steps taken to retain political stability remain highly contested. The strong US recovery is another determining factor of a weaker ringgit against the US dollar. However, we believe that the ringgit’s decline will be limited due to sturdy crude oil prices,” said MARC.