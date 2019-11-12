Malaysia’s Sep wholesale, retail trade sales value rises 5.6%

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded RM110.6 billion in sales value of wholesale & retail trade in September, a 5.6% growth against the same month a year ago.

According to the Department of Statistics, retail trade increased 7.2% to RM44.1 billion, fueled by food, beverages & tobacco in specialised stores (+8.6%); other goods in specialised stores (+8.5%); and goods in non-spesialised stores (+8.4%).

Sales value of wholesale trade expanded 4.7% to RM54.8 billion, supported by household goods (+6.3%); food, beverages & tobacco (+5.8%); and other specialised wholesale (+5.1%).

Meanwhile, sales value of motor vehicles rose 4.4% to RM11.7 billion, driven by maintenance & repair of motor vehicles (+5.8%) and sales of motor vehicles (+4.7%).