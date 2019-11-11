Malaysia’s September IPI picks up 1.7% y-o-y

PETALING JAYA: The Industrial Production Index (IPI) grew 1.7% In September 2019, as compared with the same month of the previous year, according to a statement released by the Department of Statistics today.

“The growth in September 2019 was driven by an increase in the index of manufacturing (2.5%) and electricity (4.1%). Meanwhile the index of mining recorded a decline of 1.6%,” said chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, manufacturing sector output rose by 2.5% in September 2019 after recording a growth of 3.6% in August 2019.

“The major sub-sectors contributing to the increase in September 2019 were transport equipment and other manufactures (6.3%), non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (3.8%) and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (2.1%),” the statement said.

The electricity sector output increased by 4.1% y-o-y in September 2019, while mining sector output dropped 1.6% y-o-y, due to a decrease of 4.7% in the crude oil and condensate index. Meanwhile the natural gas index increased by 1.1%.

Overall for the third quarter, Malaysia’s IPI recorded a growth of 1.6%, compared to the same period in 2018.

“The increase was contributed by the positive growth of the manufacturing index (3.4%) and electricity index (2.1%). Meanwhile, the mining index declined to 4.7%.”