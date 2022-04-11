Malaysia's terms of trade show positive growth in Sept 2022: DOSM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s terms of trade showed positive growth in September 2022, rising 1.0 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) to 113.0 points, and 6.8 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) from 105.9 points in September 2021, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

In its External Trade Indices, September 2022 report, DOSM said this was contributed by the rises in the index of mineral fuels (+7.6 per cent), chemicals (+0.4 per cent) and machinery & transport equipment (+0.2 per cent).

The department also noted that export and import unit value indices rebounded to an upward trend, increasing 1.0 per cent and 0.03 per cent m-o-m, respectively.

The increase in the export unit value index was supported by the increases in the index of mineral fuels (+6.6 per cent), machinery and transport equipment (+1.1 per cent) and miscellaneous manufactured articles (+0.2 per cent).

The export volume index also increased by 1.1 per cent, contributed by the rises in the index of animal and vegetable oils and fats (+13.5 per cent), machinery and transport equipment (+9.2 per cent) and chemicals (+2.5 per cent).

The seasonally adjusted export volume index, however, fell 4.9 per cent in September 2022 to 179.5 from 188.7 points, the report noted.

Meanwhile, the import unit value index, which recorded a marginal increment of 0.03 per cent, was attributed to the rises in the index of machinery and transport equipment (+1.0 per cent), miscellaneous manufactured articles (+0.3 per cent) and food (+0.04 per cent).

On the other hand, the import volume index decreased by 9.4 per cent in September 2022, compared with the previous month, contributed by the falls in the index of mineral fuels (-29.8 per cent), miscellaneous manufactured articles (-14.4 per cent) and chemicals (-6.6 per cent).

The seasonally adjusted import volume index also fell by 8.2 per cent from 213.4 points to 195.8 points.

“On a y-o-y basis, both the import unit value and volume indices rose 10.3 per cent and 20.6 per cent, respectively,” said DOSM.

-- Bernama