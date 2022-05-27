Malaysia’s total trade for April 21.3% up to RM231.4 bln: DOSM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s total trade for April 2022 jumped 21.3 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM231.4 billion, with exports of RM127.5 billion (+20.7 per cent y-o-y) and imports worth RM103.9 billion (+22.0 per cent y-o-y), according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

In April 2022, exports of articles of apparel and clothing accessories increased by 18.5 per cent y-o-y to RM499.9 million.

At the state level, Johor recorded the highest exports of articles of apparel and clothing accessories worth RM272.7 million (54.5 per cent), followed by Selangor (RM104.3 million, 20.9 per cent) and Perlis (RM41.0 million, 8.2 per cent).

“Exports in April 2022 increased RM21.9 billion (+20.7 per cent) compared to the same month of the previous year, while imports also increased RM18.7 billion (+22.0 per cent) in April 2022 compared to the same month of the previous year,” chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement today.

He said among the top five major exporting states, Penang remained the top exporter with 29.3 per cent, followed by Johor (20.0 per cent), Selangor (19.5 per cent), Sarawak (8.1 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (4.3 per cent).

For imports, Selangor remained the largest contributor with 25.6 per cent, followed by Penang (23.4 per cent), Johor (18.3 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (7.3 per cent) and Kedah (5.7 per cent). — Bernama