Malaysia’s vehicle sales down 25.7% in July

PETALING JAYA: Vehicle sales fell 25.7% to 50,853 units in July 2019 from 68,466 units in the same month in 2018.

The decline was due to the zero rated Goods and Services Tax in July last year, according to the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

However, sales volume in July 2019 was 19.5% higher than June 2019 due to the longer working month.

For the first seven months of the year, vehicle sales dropped 3% to 347,187 units compared with 358,065 units in the same period last year.

“Sales volume for August 2019 is expected to be maintained at July 2019’s level,“ MAA said.