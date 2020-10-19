Malaysia’s vehicles sales in September surge 26.4% year on year

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s vehicle sales in September 2020 surged by 26.4%, or 11,778 units, year on year to 56,444 units, according to figures released by the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

Against the previous month, vehicle sales grew 7%, on the back of ongoing promotional campaigns by car companies and higher production of models for the month.

“Moving forward, sales volume in October 2020 is expected to be lower than September 2020 level,” it said in a statement.

MAA attributed this decline to the implementation of the two-week conditional movement control order and a more cautious consumer space following the end of the loan moratorium on Sept 30.

On a year-to-date basis, September 2020 saw a 22.9% or 101,496-unit decline in sales to 341,489 units from the corresponding period of the previous year.

On the production side, MAA reported a production of 51,987 units for the month, a 15.3% or 6,886-unit increase year on year.

For the nine-month period ended Sept 30, it reported a vehicle production of 315,863, a decrease of 25.8% or 109,790 units from the same period in the previous year.