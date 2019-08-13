Malaysia’s wholesale & retail trade sales up 5.9% in June

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s wholesale & retail trade sales jumped 5.9% to RM112.3 billion in June 2019 compared with the same month of the previous year, according to the Statistics Department.

“The increase was attributed to the retail trade which expanded 7.7% driven by retail sale of food, beverages & tobacco of 9.2%. This was followed by retail sale of other goods in specialised stores and retail sale in non-specialised stores which registered 9.1% and 8.8% respectively,” chief statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement.

For wholesale trade, sales expanded 6.4%, while motor vehicles declined 2.5% year-on-year.

Against the previous month, wholesale & retail trade sales rose 1.4%, with the retail trade sub-sector recording a growth of 4.4%, while wholesale trade grew 0.6% in June 2019.

Within the same period, motor vehicles contracted 5.4% after registering an 8.8% increase in May 2019.

In terms of volume index, wholesale & retail trade registered increased 6.4% against the corresponding month of the previous year.

“The gain was propelled by retail trade which registered an annual growth of 9.6%. This was followed by wholesale trade which grew 5.0%,” said Uzir.

However, volume index of motor vehicles dropped 0.1% in the month.