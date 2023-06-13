Malaysia secures RM8.3b investment commitments at London Tech Week

LONDON: Malaysia has secured a whopping RM8.3 billion worth of investment commitments in various digital technology sectors during the investment mission to London Tech Week 2023 led by Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

These investments are expected to create no fewer than 1,800 high-value jobs, the minister announced at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and the International Data Centre Authority (IDCA) here.

MDEC will also be collaborating with the UK-ASEAN Business Council (UKABC) and with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.

During the event, Sunway Group also signed an MoU with Wippd and other investment announcements were made by nine prominent companies from the UK, including Access Group, Dataswyft, TPP, Activpayroll, Ekco, Yondr Group, GBG, Hamilton Barnes, and MMOB.

Fahmi said this achievement signifies the unwavering confidence of foreign investors in the robust framework of Malaysia Digital (MD), a national strategic initiative driving the digital economy, thus affirming that MD is on the right path towards achieving its objectives.

As part of the mission, Fahmi conducted a roundtable session with esteemed business figures and executives to discuss the MD initiative.

He is also scheduled to give a keynote speech titled “Opportunities in Asean” at London Tech Week 2023 on Tuesday evening and participate as panellist in the “Global Tech Stage” session.

Also present at the roundtable session was MDEC chief executive officer Mahadhir Aziz. - Bernama