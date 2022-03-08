Malaysia sees increasing number of new women investors

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia continues to see an increasing number of new women investors in the stock market, representing 36% of new Central Depository System (CDS) accounts opened year-to-date.

Bursa Malaysia Bhd CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said in 2020, 32% of the CDS accounts were held by women, and the number rose to 34% last year.

He said female investors made up 30% of total trade value in 2021, and women’s total trade volume surged 194.1% between 2018 and last year.

“Women have become more actively involved in their investing activities,“ he said at the annual Ring the Bell for #EqualityforEquity Campaign in conjunction with the International Women’s Day 2022 celebration on March 8.

Muhamad Umar said various studies conducted showed that portfolio managed by women tend to outperform those oversee by their male counterparts.

“In 2021, a study by Fidelity Investment showed women investors achieved positive returns and surpassed men by 0.4% on average in terms of annual performance between January 2011 and December 2020,“ he said.

However, he reckons that there is still room to grow and much needs to be done to further encourage the participation of women investors.

Hence, Muhamad Umar said Bursa Malaysia launched the #MyFirstTrade campaign that runs from today until March 31 exclusively for women investors who have a positive story to share.

During the period, Bursa Malaysia and and participating brokers will wave respective portions of the opening fee for the first 4,000 CDS accounts opened by women.

“Bursa Malaysia provides a fair and open platform where everyone, male or women can participate in the capital market and corporate space.

“We have implemented rules for more women representation on the board of directors and we will continue with our efforts to reduce the gender equality gaps in the workplace,“ he noted. - Bernama