Malaysia should recalibrate policies to support a robust recovery: AMRO

KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) believes that Malaysia should recalibrate its policies to support a robust and sustainable recovery.

While supportive fiscal policy remains critical to narrow the disparity across sectors, a faster pace of fiscal consolidation over the medium term is warranted to ensure fiscal sustainability, it said.

“In particular, revenue can be boosted by broadening the sales and services tax first, before eventually transitioning to the value-added tax as the recovery becomes entrenched, perhaps starting in 2023,” it said in a statement today.

The statement was released following its virtual Annual Consultation with the Malaysian authorities in January and February 2022.

The AMRO team -- led by lead economist, Dr Sumio Ishikawa; AMRO director, Toshinori Doi; and chief economist, Dr Hoe Ee Khor -- had participated in the policy meetings with representatives from Bank Negara Malaysia and Ministry of Finance.

The discussions had focused on Malaysia’s recent economic developments and risks to its recovery, continuing policy support in response to pandemic disruptions, and policy considerations as the economy transitions to an endemic COVID-19 phase.

Ishikawa said Malaysia’s economy is expected to grow by 6.0 per cent in 2022 from 3.1 per cent in 2021, driven by a sustained rebound in domestic demand as economic and social activities continue to recover, despite the resurgence of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

“At the same time, Malaysia’s exports should remain supported by buoyant global demand, as well as increased production capacity,” he added.

He said Malaysia is set to build on the recovery momentum that resumed towards the end of 2021 as mobility restrictions were lifted.

In the final quarter of 2021, the economy expanded by 3.6 per cent year-on-year, despite the floods that had hit several parts of the country in December.

AMRO said the latest indicators suggested that manufacturing output and private consumption continued to grow in the first two months of 2022.

“Due to the weaker recovery in 2021, Malaysian authorities have decided to pursue a more gradual pace of fiscal consolidation to support the economy," it said, adding that the fiscal deficit will stay elevated at six per cent of the gross domestic product compared to the 2016-19 average of 3.3 per cent.

It noted that targeted cash assistance, wage subsidies and job hiring incentive schemes will remain available to vulnerable groups.

Development expenditure will also be ramped up in 2022, primarily to enhance public transportation, support digital connectivity, improve healthcare facilities and equip the workforce with new skills, in line with the country’s medium-term aspirations under the 12th Malaysia Plan, it said.

“Monetary policy has also remained accommodative; the policy rate has been maintained at a record low of 1.75 percent since September 2020.

“Low-interest rates have supported credit growth and corporate bond issuance. Other forms of financial support—such as the loan repayment assistance and pre-retirement withdrawal schemes—will be scaled down in 2022 as the economy recovers," it said.

AMRO said the emergence of more virulent vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variants remains a major threat to economic recovery, while a spike in global inflation may also disrupt the strong external demand, as advanced economies pursue more aggressive monetary tightening that could lead to weaker growth.

On policy recommendations, AMRO said a faster pace of fiscal consolidation over the medium term is warranted to ensure fiscal sustainability.

“AMRO welcomes the shift from a comprehensive to a targeted loan repayment assistance scheme that has been progressively instituted in tandem with the resumption of economic activities in 2020.

“Loan impairments could emerge as a result, but the banks should be able to withstand higher credit risks with their ample buffers and pre-emptive provisioning,” it said.

AMRO noted that the authorities have been proactive in facilitating foreign direct investments during the pandemic and advancing initiatives to mitigate climate change.

“Building on the gains from these initiatives would propel the economy to a progressively sustainable path,” it added. - Bernama