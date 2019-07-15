Malaysia to file WTO complaint against EU’s palm biofuel policy by Nov

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will submit a complaint to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) by November to challenge the European Union’s restrictions on palm biofuel, according to Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok Suh Sim.

She said documents related to the complaint are currently with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

“We have already had a discussion with the AGC. They are assisting and helping us identify some experts who can argue the case (we want to file with) the WTO. A lot of things are in place now,“ she told a press conference after the opening of the 9th International Planters Conference here today.

Kok said the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries will hold a ministerial meeting with Indonesia to discuss the issue.

“We want to know what are the proposals they want to come out with (regarding the palm oil biofuel restrictions by the EU), and definitely our case against the EU will also be discussed,“ she said.

Asked whether Malaysia would go at it alone if Indonesia is not interested in submitting a joint complaint to the international body, she said: “Strategically, it would be good for us if we do it with Indonesia.”