Malaysia to gain from surging oil prices

PETALING JAYA: Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices have surpassed US$80 (RM333) per barrel, rising by more than 60% year-to-date due to supply constraints and surging demand amid economic reopening.

A sizeable oil and gas trade surplus at RM26.6 billion in August places Malaysia in an advantageous position compared to its Asean peers in a rising oil price environment, according to CGS-CIMB.

The largest chunk of the energy trade surplus was contributed by LNG at RM21.5 billion followed by crude petroleum at RM3.7 billion, and a rare surplus in petroleum products RM1.6 billion.

“Governments in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand exert some control over fixing retail prices for fuel, cooking gas and electricity tariffs, thereby limiting the pass-through of higher energy prices to consumers. Malaysia imposes a ceiling on retail fuel price at RM2.05 per litre for RON95 petrol and RM2.15 per litre for diesel and subsidises the difference.

“We estimate Malaysia government to generate additional revenue of RM430 million for every US$1 per barrel (pb) increase in crude oil price after adjusting for weaker ringgit and US dollar, higher than the official guidance of RM300 million.

“The government starts incurring fuel subsidies when oil price hits US$60 pb, with additional fuel subsidies estimated at RM650 million per US$1 pb crude oil price hike. Hence, the blanket subsidy for RON95 petrol and diesel exposes Malaysia’s fiscal balance to a deterioration of RM2.2 billion or 0.1% of GDP per US$10 pb increase in oil price above US$60 pb,” it said.

In regard to rising prices, which rose towards US$84 per barrel – which is close to a three year high – today, Bloomberg attributed the rise to a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in major economies such as China.

With demand growing as economies recover from pandemic lows, it reported the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers (Opec+), is sticking to plans to gradually bring back output, rather than quickly boost supply.

PVM’s oil broker, Stephen Brennock was quoted saying Opec+ will push ahead with its cautious approach to supply in the year-end period. Set against this backdrop, oil bears will remain in hibernation mode.

Meanwhile, Oanda’s analyst Jeffrey Halley commented that the lack of much change rise in prices on Tuesday may be due to the market looking overbought based on short-term technical indicators such as the relative strength index.

“It would not surprise me in the least, if we saw a sharp sell-off of US$5 to US$8 a barrel at some stage this week,” he said.