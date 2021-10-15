Malaysia to impose anti-dumping duties for 5 yrs on some steel products from China, South Korea & Vietnam

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will impose anti-dumping duties on imports of cold-rolled coils of alloy and non-alloy steel of a thickness between 0.20 millimetres and 2.60 millimetres and width between 700 millimetres and 1,300 millimetres originating or exported from China, Republic of Korea (South Korea), and Vietnam.

The duties imposed are between 7.42 per cent and 42.08 per cent.

The government has also made a final determination that the anti-dumping duties will not be imposed on imports of tin mill black plate and subject merchandise for automotive end-usage, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) said today.

“The Royal Malaysian Customs Department will enforce the collection of anti-dumping duties for a period of five years, effective Oct 9, 2021, to Oct 8, 2026.

“With the continuation of imposition of anti-dumping duties on imports of the subject merchandise from China, South Korea and Vietnam, it is expected that the issue of unfair trade practices would be addressed,” MITI said in a statement here today.

MITI said the duties on Bengang Steel Plates Co. Ltd, BX Steel POSCO Cold Rolled Sheet Co. Ltd, and Jiangsu Shagang International Trade Co. Ltd, all from China, were 42.08 per cent, 35.89 per cent and 42.08 per cent, respectively. Duties on other companies from China would also be 42.08 per cent.

As for South Korea, duties on Hyundai Steel Company are 11.55 per cent and POSCO nil. Other companies from the country will be imposed 21.64 per cent.

For China Steel Sumikin Viet Nam Joint Stock Company from Vietnam, a 33.70 per cent duty will be imposed, POSCO – Viet Nam Co. Ltd. is 7.42 per cent and other companies would be imposed a quantum of 33.70 per cent as well, it said.

On April 12, 2021, the government initiated an administrative review (sunset review) on the imposition of anti-dumping duties with regard to imports of cold-rolled coils of alloy and non-alloy steel of a thickness between 0.20 millimetres to 2.60 millimetres and width between 700 millimetres to 1,300 millimetres originating or exported from China, South Korea and Vietnam into Malaysia.

The investigation was initiated based on a petition filed by Mycron Steel CRC Sdn Bhd, on behalf of the domestic industry producing the like product.

Pursuant to subsection 28(8) of the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993, the administrative review was carried out by the government to determine whether the continued imposition of the anti-dumping duties are necessary to offset dumping or/and the injury would be likely to continue to recur if the duty were removed or varied.

In accordance with the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993 and the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Regulations 1994, the government has conducted and completed the administrative review before the decision to impose the anti-dumping duties arrived, it said. - Bernama