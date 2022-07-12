Malaysia well-positioned to withstand slowdown

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s economy may only experience a mild relative slowdown in the second half of the year compared with other economies on the back of good tailwinds such as being one of the biggest beneficiaries of food and energy price surge, as well as light exposure to the potential liquidity shock, according to Manulife Investment Management.

Manulife Asia head of macro strategy Sue Trinh said Malaysia was identified as one of the outperformers from a macro perspective, relative to the economies that it looked at.

“The economy has rebounded very strongly from last year’s Covid outbreak. There is some downside risks with growth set to slow and foreign demand slowing in terms of Malaysia’s goods exports, but the slowdown is likely to be relatively mild,” said Trinh at its 2022 Mid-Year Investment Outlook media briefing today.

Additionally, she said international border reopening is going to continue providing a decent outlook for tourism, which accounts for 6% of GDP pre-pandemic.

The central bank’s recent monetary policy meeting sounded upbeat in terms of the prospect of recovery and Trinh said Manulife would concur. Besides, Malaysia’s tightening cycle is expected to be more muted, similar to many central banks in Asia.

“Inflation is much lower in Malaysia than in many parts of the world, relative to other emerging markets, thanks to the generous subsidy from the government, which accounted for 3% of GDP.

“Headline inflation is probably going to stay within a range of 2-3.5%, in terms of upside risk. Nothing to sound an alarm bell and we doubt Bank Negara is pressing on the panic button anytime soon in regard of its tightening cycle,” added Trinh.

On the broad outlook of Malaysia’s corporate earnings, Manulife equities senior portfolio manager Marco Giubin said the team expected flattish earnings this year and a recovery to high single digit or low double digits next year.

“If we look at the weakness in the earnings picture for this year, we see potential weakness in some of the exporters, mostly on the tech side, but strength in some of the commodities. The domestic demand definitely has a positive impact, particularly as the country opens up,” Giubin said.

In terms of valuation of the stock market, Giubin said it is viewed as constructive despite falling under “derating”.

“Many Asean countries that are coming out of the pandemic, we are seeing strong post-Covid recovery. From a domestic demand standpoint, certainly seeing strong sales growth in retail, as a lot of Asean markets,” he said.