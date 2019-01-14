Malaysia won’t lose out to Vietnam: Council

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will not lose its competitiveness to Vietnam even though it does not ratify the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Malay Economic Action Council researcher Mohd Effuan Aswadi Abdul Wahab said there was no significant proof that there would be an increase in investment once a country signed a free trade agreement (FTA).

“It is said that many companies, especially manufacturing firms will move to Vietnam after the country has ratified the CPTPP as the trade agreement is being seen as opening doors for companies to go to countries which have ratified the FTAs. This is certainly not true,“ he said.

He said investors would look into various factors, including political stability, better infrastructure, skilled workers and rule of law, before making any investment decision.

“Investors will certainly look into Malaysia’s economic policies before they make any investment decision.