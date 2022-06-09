Malaysian affordable housing market still resilient?

RECENT headwinds like supply chain disruptions, soaring building material costs, and prevailing inflationary pressure could have dampened the country’s housing affordability, thereby threatening property market recovery. Despite the general perception that affordable housing may likely match the mass demands in the current market conditions – and indeed, supply adjustments have seen with more new launches shifting towards lower- and middle-price market segments – sales of affordable houses in 2021 have shown signs of weakening. With 31% or 11,610 overhang units; 41% or 29,083 unsold units under construction; and 44% or 9,641 unsold units not constructed yet that attributed to houses priced below RM300,000; it is obvious that affordable housing market segment is not as robust and resilient as one perceived.

Meanwhile, a study on the unit size of high-rise new launches in prime markets since 2022 finds that 60% of these products are at least 800 sq ft and above (chart). This implies that small units at lower absolute selling prices, which were once introduced to meet the affordability of mass buyers, are less favourable in today’s market. Since most financial institutions continue to take a prudent approach in approving loan applications, and the pool of effective demand is expected to increase slightly (or at worse, to decrease); it is of necessary for developers to be aware of the changing housing preferences.

Eligible buyers, especially owner-occupiers, have become more selective in their property search during the softening market. They will not simply compromise on smaller living space and less appealing environment for cheaper or affordable prices; as their housing preferences are no longer limited to location and accessibility (which used to be the main selling points of small units), but also encompass the availability of space that can accommodate more functions and services.

Likewise, upsizing buyers are even more discerning in terms of space and living environment when selecting their next home. Not only are they more cautious about buying less desirable homes such as properties in poor location or smaller homes that are unfit with their growing family size, but they are also less compromising on poor neighbourhood that can affect their quality of life in the long run.

In terms of investors, their demand for property is largely driven by the current economic front and a series of factors relating to their investment plan such as expected capital gains, interest rates, cash flow, and the performance of equity markets. Given the low rental yields and slow house price growth that signal a transition of the country’s housing market towards a less attractive property investment environment, investors may be considering delaying their investment expansion for now. As a result, sales for those smaller units that were once their top priority of investment – studio, Soho, one-bedroom units – are expected to cool down further.

Realising the current market is likely to be led by those rational demands emphasising on own-stay and self-occupied, lifestyle living and upgrading, as well as higher quality consumption and wellness; developers should avoid over-focusing on affordability when positioning their products in the market. This is because, in pursuit of affordability, developers may tend to cut costs and downsize unit, resulting in a drop in product quality from all aspects (design, aesthetics, landscape). Rather than pricing, a sense of “value creation” that derived from the “premium living environment” is more likely to resonate with today’s home buyers. After all, it is not price, but quality, that will be the pulling factor for recurring property demand, in one way or another.

This article is contributed by MKH Bhd manager of product research and development Dr Foo Chee Hung.