Malaysian banks widely exposed to nature-related risks: Report

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian banks have broad exposure to nature-related physical and transition risks, with 54% of the commercial loans portfolio or RM398 billion going to sectors that depend to a high extent on ecosystem services as of December 2020, according to a joint report by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the World Bank titled “An Exploration of Nature-related Financial Risks in Malaysia”.

The report said this high dependency exposes Malaysian banks to physical risk from ecosystem deterioration, particularly related to deterioration in surface water (29%), climate regulation such as carbon storage (26%), and flood and storm protection (16%).

“The resilience of these ecosystem services, in turn, is contingent upon a thriving biodiversity. Biodiversity loss, driven by unsustainable business processes, could thus lead to a degradation of the ecosystem services it sustains. In turn, negative impacts on the financial position of companies that depend on these ecosystem services could emerge, with negative financial implications for banks financing them.”

Most of these ecosystem service dependencies concentrate around a few economic sectors, with real estate and construction activities constituting about 42% of all sectors’ dependencies.

Ecosystem services are broadly defined as the benefits that people obtain from ecosystems and include regulating services (such as regulation of droughts, floods, and land degradation), provisioning services (crops, fresh water, aquaculture, and timber), supporting services (photosynthesis, nutrient cycle, and water cycle), and cultural services (recreational and other non-material benefits).

The report pointed out that 87% of the commercial loans portfolio is exposed to sectors that strongly impact ecosystem services, which potentially face a higher level of transition risk from changes in regulations and policies, particularly those related to greenhouse gas emissions (61%), water use (55%), and terrestrial ecosystem use (an unsustainable land use that affects continuous provision of ecosystem services) (43%), among others.

On the subject of key biodiversity areas (KBA), the report found that local banks have limited direct exposure to such areas that may be increasingly protected in the future. KBA sites contribute significantly to maintaining global biodiversity and are hence important candidates for future protective regulation, translating to a transition risk. In Malaysia, Perak and Kedah currently have more than a quarter of their territory designated as non-protected KBA.

However, the study found a majority of the commercial loans analysed are channelled to Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, areas that are already well developed.

“Less than 1% of Malaysian banks’ lending portfolio (RM329 million) is estimated to go to firms in currently non-protected KBA. Due to data limitations, however, it is possible that exposures are higher,” it stated.

On this matter, the report outlined that it would be important to monitor new loan origination practices towards both currently protected areas and areas that may become protected in the future, as Malaysia is a signatory of the Convention on Biological Diversity which is in discussion for an increased target on protected areas.

There may also be an important role to monitor more indirect exposures through, for example, supply chain linkages between firms in and outside protected areas.

BNM governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus believes ecosystem and planetary health matters to economic and financial stability.

“While the primary responsibility for addressing these priorities rests with the government, the financial industry and authorities have a critical interest in deepening our understanding and appreciation of the interactions between climate and nature-related risks – because how these risks evolve, both affect and are affected by the actions of financial institutions,” she said in a statement.

The report stated that, as a financial regulator, BNM could act as a central coordinator for a financial sector action plan, working closely with multiple stakeholders and in line with the government’s national biodiversity strategy.

Further actions related to nature related financial risks could be developed that are cohesive and integrated within its existing climate change strategy, which includes a national policy discussion and direction on nature-related risks and further development of nature-related financial risk methodologies and analyses.

It also encompasses the progress of ongoing climate change initiatives and determined linkages with nature-related financial risks as well as evolving practices and standards from the global financial regulatory and supervisory community.