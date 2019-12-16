Malaysian businesses ‘cautiously proactive’ heading into 2020: Survey

PETALING JAYA: About 74% of business leaders are “cautiously proactive” of their company’s prospects for the next 12 months despite external concerns such as the US-China trade war and Brexit,

according to the Malaysian Business Sentiment Survey 2019/2020 launched this morning.

Many leaders are adopting business strategies to improve operational efficiency, quality of products and services, expand market reach and improve branding and market positioning.

About 69% of respondents believe that their business conditions will be better in 2020 if they put in place strategies to enhance their innovative capabilities using the best talent, leadership styles, technology and business models.

Business leaders are of the view that competitive firms are able to find new opportunities amid the escalating trade war between the US and China and the uncertain economic environment in Europe.

The Malaysian Business Sentiment Survey is a joint initiative between Monash University Malaysia and CPA Australia.