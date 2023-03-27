Malaysian capital market’s size rises to RM3.6 trillion in 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s capital market size rose to RM3.6 trillion in 2022 from RM3.5 trillion in 2021 with a drop in equity market capitalisation offset by higher bonds and sukuk outstanding, according to the Securities Commission (SC).

The SC said in its Annual Report 2022 released today that the capital market remained resilient and orderly in 2022 against an increasingly pessimistic global economic outlook and tighter global financial conditions. Importantly, it continued to serve its roles in financing economic activities and intermediating savings.

“Total funds raised in the capital market rose to RM179.4 billion in 2022 from RM131.3 billion in 2021, of which RM26.0 billion was raised via the equity market and RM153.3 billion issued via the corporate bond market.

“Likewise, alternative fundraising avenues via equity crowdfunding and peer-to-peer financing rose in 2022, and continued to support micro, small and medium enterprises’ funding needs,” the SC said.

In the fund management industry, that sector experienced weaker market valuation and net redemptions in 2022, with asset under management totalling RM906.5 billion versus RM951.1 billion in 2021, it added.

On the domestic equity market, the SC said the market was affected by persistent headwinds globally and domestically.

Bursa Malaysia’s overall market capitalisation and the market benchmark FBM KLCI moderated to RM1.74 trillion and RM1.03 trillion, respectively in 2022 (2021: RM1.79 trillion and RM1.04 trillion, respectively).

The FBM KLCI declined by 4.6% to end the year at 1,495.49 points.

In terms of trade participation, local institutions net sold RM6.53 billion in 2022. Non-residents net bought RM4.40 billion (2021: RM3.15 billion) after four consecutive years of net selling, while net buying by local retail investors totalled RM2.13 billion.

In terms of value traded, the participation rate for retail investors declined to an average of 25.7% in 2022 (2021: 34.6%), but remained above the five-year pre-pandemic average of 18.8%.

Meanwhile, the average daily trading volume moderated in 2022 to 3 billion (2021: 5.85 billion), valued at an average of RM2.18 billion per day (2021: RM3.66 billion).

“In the Malaysian bond market, total bonds and sukuk outstanding grew to RM1.9 trillion in 2022 from RM1.7 trillion in 2021, reflecting higher levels of bond and sukuk fundraising in the market.

“The overall Malaysian Government Securities yield curve shifted upward, tracking the movements of the global bond market. This was driven by expectations of continued monetary policy normalisation globally and domestically, given elevated inflationary pressures,” the SC said. – Bernama