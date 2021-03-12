Malaysian consumers optimistic on digital services, study shows

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian consumers are most comfortable when it comes to organisations gaining completely accurate data of their daily lives compared with other nations, according to software company VMware Inc.

VMware’s Digital Frontiers 3.0 study found that more than half (58%) Malaysian consumers are comfortable or excited about sharing completely accurate data about their daily lives with the government if it leads to better digital services.

Furthermore, 79% of Malaysian consumers also defined themselves as “digitally curious” or “digital explorers”, on par with the other Southeast Asian countries surveyed (averaging 78%) and their counterparts from the US (59%), France (55%), Germany (57%) and the UK (64%).

The prior technology investments made by organisations in Malaysia have also paid off, with two thirds (67%) of Malaysian consumers reporting that while 2020 had forced them to engage with organisations digitally, they found the experience to be enjoyable. This is just slightly below Southeast Asia’s overall average of 69% and contrasts with findings from developed nations: US (40%), France (40%), UK (33%) and Germany (33%).

The study also found that in Malaysia, financial services, retail and government organisations have led the country’s digital transformation with Malaysian respondents saying that they are now happy to engage digitally with financial services (66%), retail (62%) and government (45%).

VMware Malaysia country manager Devan Parinpanayagam (pix) said with more Malaysians embracing digitalisation, businesses must transform the way they deliver digital experiences.

“Malaysia has done well as a whole in 2020, where business and society responded and adapted to the disruptions from Covid-19. This year, we are in prime position to accelerate our growth with technology playing a key role in powering the recovery of our economy. It is critical for organisations to build on a robust digital foundation to develop and deliver experiences that are not only secure, but will also delight digitally-hungry Malaysian consumers.”

Reflecting the new digital reality that Malaysian businesses now compete in, 79% of Malaysian consumers stated that they have started engaging with brands that delivered superior digital experiences, while 59% stated that they will switch to a competitor if the ongoing digital experience they have does not live up to expectations. In a bid to capture this opportunity, organisations must enable the security, user experience and speed of the digital services they offer.

This is reflected in the top three critical digital experiences that Malaysian consumers value most: high level of protection for personal data (60%), ease of access all platforms and devices (48%) and faster speed of service (43%).

The study also found that in Malaysia, certain industries fared better in terms of meeting consumer expectations in 2020, with respondents stating that retail (60%), financial services (58%) and government (41%) organisations now deliver improved digital experiences compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Malaysia, financial services and government organisations lead other industries when it comes to trust, with respondents stating that financial services (59%) and government (42%) provide them with the assurance that their personal data is well protected.

The digital expectation from Malaysian consumers is set to continue growing, with those surveyed saying they find retail (62%), financial services (56%), and education institutes (38%) more exciting to engage with because of the digital services they offer.