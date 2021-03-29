Malaysian equities sees RM239.8m exit by foreigners last week

PETALING JAYA: Foreign investor turned net seller of Malaysian equities for the week ended March 26, 2021 with a RM239.8 million selloff, according to MIDF Research’s weekly fund flow report.

It remarked that the market opened last Monday with international funds selling RM28.86 million net of local equities, while both retailers and local institutions emerged as net buyers to the tune of RM26.42 million and RM2.44 million respectively.

Last week, the research house observed offshore investors were net sellers every day except Wednesday and Friday, but the inflow was insufficient to reverse the negative momentum.

It pointed out that the largest foreign outflow was RM213.97 million that was recorded on Tuesday while the smallest outflow stood at RM28.86 million reported on Monday.

On a year-to-date basis, foreign outflow for this year came lower compared to the same period last year.

Thus far, net selling by foreigners is at RM1.52 billion compared to RM2.59 billion reported over the same period in the previous year.

On the other hand, retail investors came out as net buyers every day last week except for Friday with a net selling of RM5.32 million.

The retailer’s largest net buying was recorded on Tuesday at RM98.42 million and the smallest net purchase was on Monday at RM26.42 million.

Meanwhile, local institutions were net sellers every day of the week, except on Monday and Tuesday which resulted in a cumulative weekly inflow of RM10.48 million.

Tuesday saw segment’s largest net purchase at RM115.55 million, while its smallest net buying was RM2.44 million on Monday.

Since the start of 2021, MIDF Research observed cumulatively, retailers have been the only net buyers of the local equity market to the tune of RM4.99 billion.

Local institutions and foreign investors were net sellers to the tune of RM3.47 billion and RM1.52 billion, respectively.

In terms of participation, the retail investors, local institutions and foreign investors recorded a weekly decrease of 28.32%, 29.26% and 45.08% respectively in average daily trade value (ADTV).