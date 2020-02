KUALA LUMPUR: The 103 Malaysian exporters that participated in the food and beverage (F&B) trade fair, Gulfood in Dubai recently, generated RM566 million in sales throughout the event held from Feb 16-20.

The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) in a statement today said throughout the five-day exhibition, Malaysian companies show cased a variety of F&B including coffee, tea & cocoa, ‘ready-to-eat’ meals, beverages, cooking oil, frozen food, sauce & paste, ingredients, and functional foods.

Malaysian brands, it said were exposed to over 80,000 trade visitors from around 150 countries.

Other government agencies that also coordinated the Malaysia Pavilion were Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) as well as the Department of Industrial Development and Research (DIDR), Sabah.

MATRADE’s trade commissioner in Dubai, Omar Mohd Salleh said Malaysian products were well accepted in the region due to its high-quality and globally accepted halal standards.

"We have been busy providing our facilitation to connect Malaysian exporters with serious foreign buyers. We hope that through active engagements at the Gulfood, the exports of Malaysian food and beverage products to this region will increase," he said.

In 2019, Malaysia’s exports of processed food and beverages to the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region increased by 20 per cent to reach RM1.9 billion.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is Malaysia’s largest export destination in the region with a 27.5 per cent market share. - BERNAMA