Malaysian firms urged to tap infra projects in India

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) aims to encourage more Malaysian companies to be involved in infrastructure projects in India such as national highways, multimodal logistics parks and ropeway projects.

“The construction sector in India boasts vast potential as the government plans for supporting infrastructure development in the country as a driver for economic growth,” Matrade said in a statement today in conjunction with Acetech Mumbai, the largest annual exhibition in India on architecture, construction, engineering, building materials and related sectors.

Matrade will coordinate eight Malaysian companies in the four-day event, which ends on Sunday. Malaysian companies will showcase construction and building materials including resin flooring, panel tanks, plastic pellets and sanitary ware. In addition, services related to accredited certification, testing laboratory and green building consultancy will also be promoted.

Matrade director of construction and business services section Idzham Abdul Hamid said among the South Asian countries, India is Malaysia’s largest trading partner, export destination and source of import. Malaysia’s total trade with India grew by 26% to RM69.73 billion in 2021.

“Hence, participation in Acetech will help promote Malaysian products and services as well as brands in India. This is in line with the aspiration of the National Trade Blueprint to elevate Malaysia’s trade competitiveness and strengthen its position in the international arena,” said Idzham.

India has an estimated GDP growth rate of around 9% in 2022, and 7% in 2023, making it one of the fastest-growing developing economies in the world.