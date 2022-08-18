Malaysian Genomics, Mahsa Health in JV to promote education, knowledge exchange and R&D

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Bhd (MGRC) wholly owned subsidiary MGRC Therapeutics Sdn Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahsa Health Sdn Bhd to discuss the formation of a partnership promoting practice-based education, research and knowledge exchange.

Malaysian Genomics has pioneered genomics and genetic screening in Malaysia for over 17 years. Since then, it has expanded its offerings in other important areas in the healthcare and wellness that include cancer immunotherapy, cell manufacturing services and kidney dialysis. Malaysian Genomics continues to strive to provide the latest in precautionary, preventive and curative healthcare services for its local and worldwide customers.

Mahsa Health is a Malaysia-grown company, part of healthcare entity Mahsa Group of Companies. Since its inception in 2017, Mahsa Health has been striving to be in the forefront of primary healthcare, focusing on family health and wellness.

Malaysian Genomics executive director Azri Azerai said: “Through this collaboration we also hope to identify opportunities to improve the delivery of integrated, holistic primary healthcare services, including genetic screening services to improve the lives of individuals in the long run.”

Mahsa Health CEO Datin Dr Maya Kumutha said: “Through this collaboration, we foresee opportunities and collaborative efforts in many areas, both in health care and education industry in providing an ecosystem of teaching, training, and producing services to the country nationwide.”

The MoU is a framework through which MGRC Therapeutics and Mahsa Health can explore opportunities for health and wellness-related services; create opportunities for students’ clinical placement, internship and employment; identify opportunities for conducting collaborative research and development; and create opportunities in training, seminars and conferences.