Malaysian Genomics, Saudi Arabia in genomics, cell therapies JV

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Bhd has entered into a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s United Doctors Hospital (UDH) for collaboration in genomics and cell therapies.

Under the three years partnership, Malaysian Genomics and UDH will encourage and promote cooperation in the sales and marketing of genetic screening tests and cell therapy products; collaboration in research and development (R&D), and other areas of cooperation in the genomics and cell therapies.

Malaysian Genomics executive director Azri Azerai (pix) said the partnership enables geographical expansion of its products and services beyond Malaysia to the Middle East and North Africa region.

“It will also enable us to collaborate on R&D with various domain specialists to enhance our suite of genetic screening tests and cell therapies,” he added.

UDH medical doctor Dr Hefny Moustafa Hefny said the areas being explored by Malaysian Genomics and UDH are genetic screening tests for hereditary conditions and diseases that are prevalent in the Middle East or Northern Africa, which may be different from other parts of the world.

Malaysian Genomics is expanding its business-to-consumer channels. The group recently acquired a 51% stake in kidney dialysis operator Aquahealth Sdn Bhd. It is also collaborating with AirAsia’s Asean Super App online shopping platform and Speedoc to provide genetic screening services.